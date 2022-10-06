Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Bill Few Associates Inc.

Bill Few Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock valued at $35,794,063 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.66. 44,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,778. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.16. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.