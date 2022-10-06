Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 16.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $16,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,777,000 after buying an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after purchasing an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after acquiring an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $96.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,189,838. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.38 and a one year high of $115.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.46 and its 200-day moving average is $102.14.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

