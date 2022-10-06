Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 250 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 0.3% of Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Archvest Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.46. 106,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,137,019. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.12.

