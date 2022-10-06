aRIA Currency Price Hits $0.17 (RIA)

aRIA Currency (RIA) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. aRIA Currency has a total market capitalization of $101,792.01 and $35,358.00 worth of aRIA Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, aRIA Currency has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aRIA Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003289 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145624 BTC.

aRIA Currency launched on January 31st, 2022. aRIA Currency’s total supply is 598,677 coins. aRIA Currency’s official Twitter account is @ariacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for aRIA Currency is nextgen.ariacurrency.com. The official message board for aRIA Currency is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5381523. The Reddit community for aRIA Currency is https://reddit.com/r/ariacurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “aRIA Currency (RIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. aRIA Currency has a current supply of 598,677 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of aRIA Currency is 0.17002746 USD and is up 13.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $20,616.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nextgen.ariacurrency.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aRIA Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aRIA Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aRIA Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

