Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the August 31st total of 62,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 84.9 days.
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
Shares of Aristocrat Leisure stock opened at $21.65 on Thursday. Aristocrat Leisure has a fifty-two week low of $21.07 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
