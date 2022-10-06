Arlington Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on AutoZone in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,245.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,647.29 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,184.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,113.16.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $35.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total transaction of $11,076,816.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,427.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,578 shares of company stock valued at $22,994,191. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.