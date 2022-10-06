Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 651 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
