Arlington Partners LLC Buys Shares of 651 Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Barclays cut Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.