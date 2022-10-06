Arlington Partners LLC Invests $46,000 in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

