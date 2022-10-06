Arlington Partners LLC Purchases 360 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $72.81 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $154,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $241,527. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,167 shares of company stock valued at $851,821. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.