Arrow Financial Corp Acquires 300 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Ashland were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Ashland by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ashland from $143.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ashland in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

Ashland Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $98.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.00. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.29 and a 1-year high of $112.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.30 and a 200 day moving average of $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.87 million. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Ashland Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Stories

