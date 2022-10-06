Artemis Protocol (MIS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $27,714.53

Artemis Protocol (MIS) traded up 43.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Artemis Protocol has a market cap of $27,714.53 and approximately $11,434.00 worth of Artemis Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Artemis Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Artemis Protocol has traded up 252.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Artemis Protocol Token Profile

Artemis Protocol launched on December 29th, 2020. Artemis Protocol’s total supply is 9,217,855 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,217,854 tokens. The official website for Artemis Protocol is app.artemisprotocol.one. Artemis Protocol’s official Twitter account is @artemisprotoco1.

Buying and Selling Artemis Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Artemis Protocol (MIS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Harmony platform. Artemis Protocol has a current supply of 9,217,854.777 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Artemis Protocol is 0.00306335 USD and is up 7.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $963.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.artemisprotocol.one/.”

