Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.
Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.1 %
Shares of ABG stock traded down $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average is $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $140.70 and a 52-week high of $230.96.
About Asbury Automotive Group
Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.
