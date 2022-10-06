Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Given New $185.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $385.00 to $368.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of ABG stock traded down $4.83 on Thursday, hitting $153.21. The stock had a trading volume of 386 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.85 and its 200-day moving average is $171.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $140.70 and a 52-week high of $230.96.

Institutional Trading of Asbury Automotive Group

About Asbury Automotive Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 11.5% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 748,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,859,000 after purchasing an additional 76,929 shares during the period. Finally, Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 633,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,216,000 after purchasing an additional 44,516 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.