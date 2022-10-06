AssetMantle Price Hits $0.0524 on Major Exchanges (MNTL)

AssetMantle (MNTL) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last week, AssetMantle has traded down 30.4% against the US dollar. One AssetMantle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0524 or 0.00000258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AssetMantle has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $130,231.00 worth of AssetMantle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AssetMantle Token Profile

AssetMantle’s genesis date was April 17th, 2022. AssetMantle’s total supply is 364,211,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,652,285 tokens. AssetMantle’s official Twitter account is @assetmantle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AssetMantle is assetmantle.one. The Reddit community for AssetMantle is https://reddit.com/r/assetmantle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AssetMantle

According to CryptoCompare, “AssetMantle (MNTL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. AssetMantle has a current supply of 364,211,983.99 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of AssetMantle is 0.05265107 USD and is up 1.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $185,567.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://assetmantle.one/.”

