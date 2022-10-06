Astra Guild Ventures Price Reaches $0.0007 on Exchanges (AGV)

Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 6th. During the last seven days, Astra Guild Ventures has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar. One Astra Guild Ventures token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Astra Guild Ventures has a total market capitalization of $86,158.82 and $118,779.00 worth of Astra Guild Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003282 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000067 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00145867 BTC.

Astra Guild Ventures Token Profile

Astra Guild Ventures’ genesis date was December 23rd, 2021. Astra Guild Ventures’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 124,464,973 tokens. The official website for Astra Guild Ventures is astraguild.io. The Reddit community for Astra Guild Ventures is https://reddit.com/r/astraguildventures and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Astra Guild Ventures’ official message board is astraguildventures.medium.com. Astra Guild Ventures’ official Twitter account is @astraguild and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Astra Guild Ventures Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Astra Guild Ventures (AGV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Astra Guild Ventures has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Astra Guild Ventures is 0.00068073 USD and is down -1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $116,762.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://astraguild.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astra Guild Ventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Astra Guild Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Astra Guild Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

