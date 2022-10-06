AstroSwap (ASTRO) Trading Down 5.6% This Week

AstroSwap (ASTRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Over the last seven days, AstroSwap has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One AstroSwap token can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. AstroSwap has a total market cap of $649,099.45 and $37,338.00 worth of AstroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About AstroSwap

AstroSwap’s launch date was October 18th, 2021. AstroSwap’s total supply is 242,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,462,821 tokens. The official website for AstroSwap is www.astroswap.app. AstroSwap’s official Twitter account is @astroswapapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling AstroSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “AstroSwap (ASTRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. AstroSwap has a current supply of 242,000,000 with 428,462,821 in circulation. The last known price of AstroSwap is 0.00151175 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $29,857.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.astroswap.app.”

