Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ATTO has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Atento from $28.00 to $13.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Atento from $32.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Atento Price Performance

NYSE ATTO opened at $4.17 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.09. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atento will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC lifted its position in Atento by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Atento by 548.6% in the 1st quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 103,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atento by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.62% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office.

