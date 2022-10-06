AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T stock opened at $15.77 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.29.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.