AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,637 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,058 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after acquiring an additional 13,066,523 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 197,426,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,665,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722,782 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $1,740,054,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 18.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

AT&T Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,157,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,041,944. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.55. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.24%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

