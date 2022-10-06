Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI) Insider Frederick Grimwade Purchases 3,189 Shares

Australian United Investment Company Limited (ASX:AUI – Get Rating) insider Frederick Grimwade bought 3,189 shares of Australian United Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$9.41 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of A$30,008.49 ($20,984.96).

Australian United Investment Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.09.

Get Australian United Investment alerts:

Australian United Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.99%. This is a boost from Australian United Investment’s previous Final dividend of $0.19. Australian United Investment’s payout ratio is currently 64.91%.

Australian United Investment Company Profile

Australian United Investment Company Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolio for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It also invests in banks and other financials, healthcare, consumers, Infrastructure, transport, mining and energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Australian United Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian United Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.