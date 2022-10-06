Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock Position Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,034 shares of company stock worth $25,514,241 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $237.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.11. The company has a market cap of $98.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.