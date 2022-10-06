AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.11 and last traded at $102.11. 3,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,119,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

