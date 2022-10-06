AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) traded down 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $102.11 and last traded at $102.11. 3,868 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,119,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.44.
AutoNation Trading Down 3.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Activity at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,723,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,284,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 21,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $2,650,334.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,701,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,272,160.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 843,646 shares of company stock worth $96,496,670 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoNation
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in AutoNation by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in AutoNation by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.