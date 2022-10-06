AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $179.41

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $179.41 and last traded at $180.03, with a volume of 6717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.80.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $203.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 247,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,615,000 after acquiring an additional 152,698 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,633,000 after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

