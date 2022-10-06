Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.31% from the company’s previous close.

AVTR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.93.

Avantor Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $21.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.16. Avantor has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Avantor by 165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Avantor by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

