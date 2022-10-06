AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Price Up 4.5%

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $19.11. Approximately 48,742 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,768,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.29.

AZEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AZEK to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of AZEK from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. AZEK had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $395.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vernon J. Nagel bought 3,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.52 per share, for a total transaction of $55,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,577.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 437,279 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

