B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Acquires 4,551 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. makes up 1.7% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,950 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 9,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 29,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 52.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $3,416,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.04.

Shares of KKR stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 67,938 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,759. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.78 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.54. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $83.90.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business’s revenue was down 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.44%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

