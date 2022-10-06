B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after buying an additional 8,842,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,238,000 after buying an additional 3,597,108 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $130,586,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.66. 812,474 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,137,873. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.