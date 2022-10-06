B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,821,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $3.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.93. The stock had a trading volume of 35,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,612. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.08 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $253.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $82.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total transaction of $1,828,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,716,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

