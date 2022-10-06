B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $65.52. The stock had a trading volume of 287,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,312,230. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.12 and a 200 day moving average of $73.61. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

