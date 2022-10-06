B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $151,000 in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint by 1,057.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in ChargePoint by 65.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHPT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.63. 173,219 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,944. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $28.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day moving average of $14.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 589,597 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,202,343. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $380,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 968,065 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,743,629.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,968,808 shares of company stock valued at $27,293,683. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.13.

ChargePoint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

