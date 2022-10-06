B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Invests $2.09 Million in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,684,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,944,626,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,975,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,199,846,000 after purchasing an additional 89,377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 686,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,868,000 after buying an additional 9,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 506,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,442,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,081.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.75 per share, with a total value of $35,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,495.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.63.

JBHT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.12. 13,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,827. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.92 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

