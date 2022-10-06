B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,493 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $163.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,626. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $211.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.19.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

