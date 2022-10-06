B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 460 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 670,097 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after acquiring an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,582,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,737,701,000 after acquiring an additional 294,408 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,511,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,560,768,000 after acquiring an additional 275,176 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $803.00.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

BlackRock Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK traded down $8.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $574.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,101. The company has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $663.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $657.23. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $543.23 and a twelve month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

