BabyApe (BABYAPE) Price Down 0.6% This Week

BabyApe (BABYAPE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. One BabyApe token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BabyApe has a total market capitalization of $122,775.22 and $21,201.00 worth of BabyApe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BabyApe has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003285 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00145730 BTC.

BabyApe Token Profile

BabyApe’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2022. BabyApe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. BabyApe’s official Twitter account is @babyapeoff. BabyApe’s official website is www.babyapecoinofficial.net.

BabyApe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BabyApe (BABYAPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BabyApe has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BabyApe is 0.00004322 USD and is up 0.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $198.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babyapecoinofficial.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BabyApe directly using U.S. dollars.

