Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells 11,160.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.58, for a total value of 11,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,997,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total value of 10,220.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total value of 10,100.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total value of 10,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total value of 10,260.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total value of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total value of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total value of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total value of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total value of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total value of 14,700.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

BLZE stock traded down 0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting 5.64. 59,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,258. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of 6.97. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of 4.81 and a one year high of 36.50. The company has a market cap of $178.79 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.39 by 0.02. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The business had revenue of 20.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 20.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after purchasing an additional 124,001 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

