Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon (LON:BGS) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $158.35

Shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.35 ($1.91) and traded as low as GBX 153.51 ($1.85). Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon shares last traded at GBX 155.40 ($1.88), with a volume of 200,223 shares traded.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Stock Up 0.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 158.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 153.43. The company has a market cap of £490.23 million and a PE ratio of -2.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.47.

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon Company Profile

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

