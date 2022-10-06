Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $677,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of ACWI traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.06. The company had a trading volume of 136,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,292. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $77.77 and a 12 month high of $107.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.