Baird Financial Group Inc. Invests $667,000 in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF (NYSEARCA:VEGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF by 866.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000.

iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEGI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.12. 2,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,845. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.41. iShares MSCI Global Agriculture Producers ETF has a 12 month low of $37.02 and a 12 month high of $50.61.

