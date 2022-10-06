Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 163,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,383,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. SRB Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 606,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,450,000 after buying an additional 107,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Toyota Motor stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,086. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $130.07 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $190.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.37. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $65.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Toyota Motor from $177.49 to $179.41 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,239.71.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius name, fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI name; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla and Raize names.

