Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,038 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPIP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 197.9% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 193.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 10,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,103. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $25.28 and a 12 month high of $32.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $28.15.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.