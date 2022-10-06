Banana Index Price Up 14.2% Over Last Week (BANDEX)

Banana Index (BANDEX) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. During the last seven days, Banana Index has traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. Banana Index has a total market capitalization of $556,143.43 and $92,614.00 worth of Banana Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Index token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003248 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010803 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006486 BTC.

Banana Index Token Profile

Banana Index’s genesis date was April 26th, 2022. Banana Index’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Banana Index is www.bananataskforceape.com. Banana Index’s official Twitter account is @bananatfa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Banana Index Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Index (BANDEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Index has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Index is 0.00000038 USD and is down -32.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $46,548.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bananataskforceape.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banana Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banana Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banana Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

