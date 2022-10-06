Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 6.6% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 169,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $208,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $753,000. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 51.7% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 29,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,924 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 130,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

Bank of America Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.44. The stock had a trading volume of 539,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,846,788. The company has a market capitalization of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.15. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.