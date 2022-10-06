Barclays Cuts Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target to $320.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $331.25.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $263.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total transaction of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 25.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

