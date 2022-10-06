Barclays Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $78.00

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.92.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

