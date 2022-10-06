Barclays Trims General Electric (NYSE:GE) Target Price to $78.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Shares of GE stock opened at $67.44 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $59.93 and a twelve month high of $116.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

