Barclays Trims Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Target Price to $30.00

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently commented on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.
Vontier Price Performance
Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $18.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.28. Vontier has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86.
Vontier Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.21%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNT. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $66,029,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter worth $53,839,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth $47,443,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 141.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Vontier by 38.0% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,657,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,254,000 after buying an additional 1,282,516 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vontier Company Profile
Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.
