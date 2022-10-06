Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $12.49. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 60,764 shares.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vicus Capital grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 107,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.