Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $12.49. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund shares last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 60,764 shares.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
