Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 95,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 49,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 96,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

BATS EEMV traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $52.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280,191 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.39.

