Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Has $641,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCD traded down $4.06 on Thursday, hitting $235.03. 112,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,988,398. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $255.21 and a 200-day moving average of $250.09.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $263.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

