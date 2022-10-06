Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,303 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 132,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,080,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $445,714,000 after purchasing an additional 153,497 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 28,309 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Price Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart stock traded down $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $132.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,486,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $358.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

