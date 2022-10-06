Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.70. The company had a trading volume of 63,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,143,320. The stock has a market cap of $289.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.36.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.