Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 5,501 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 97.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.8% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.05. 2,302,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,803,972. The stock has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $57.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.38.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.48.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.